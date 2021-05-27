Roswell mom, volunteer firefighter goes missing

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico volunteer firefighter has been missing for weeks. Her daughter fears the person her mother might be with is dangerous. Amber Gilbert’s daughter said her mom skipped town with her new husband who is out on parole for stabbing another woman.

Kennedy Bailey is worried sick about her mom, Amber. “It is really unlike her not to reach out or say anything about what she was doing or say where she was going,” Bailey said.

Bailey said her mom, who is a volunteer firefighter and lives in Roswell, has been missing for weeks. Amber told people she was moving from Roswell in February but was unclear about where. Amber said it raised red flags. “My mom changed her number after having the same number for 10 years,” Bailey said. “She delayed contact with us. When we started to catch on, they moved out of the house. It was left in disarray. Her car was left in the parking lot.”

Bailey, who lives in Seattle, said she reported her mom missing to Roswell Police last week after not hearing from her since mid-April. Bailey is worried about the person she may be with. “I think he is capable of harming someone willingly,” Bailey said.

Bailey said things haven’t been the same since her mom married James Gilbert back in December. Roswell Police said James has quite the criminal record and is believed to be with Amber. James plead guilty and served time for an attempted murder conviction from Clovis, for which he is currently out on parole.

Police said more recently, he had a charge related to a stabbing during a fight in California. “That is a concern for us knowing that Mrs. Gilbert is with him,” Todd Wildermuth with Roswell Police said. “We want to make sure as soon as we can that her welfare is checked on, and she is okay.”

The two both worked for the Sierra Volunteer Fire Department. Thursday evening, the department said James no longer works there, but would not say why. Roswell Police said they believe James and Amber left Roswell together sometime in the past few months and have been in the Corpus Christi area. “She has been my rock my whole life,” Bailey said. “I am concerned other things are going on where she could be in danger.”

Police said they do believe Amber left Roswell with her husband on her own free will. There is a warrant out for James for violating his probation.