Roswell middle school shooter asks for early release

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was five years ago when 12-year-old Mason Campbell opened fire inside the gym at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell. He seriously wounded two of his classmates.

For college freshman Nathaniel Tavarez, his scars spur questions. “Many people do, in fact, ask, ‘What is that from?'” Tavarez said.

They tell a story of what he’s been through. “People still suffer from even witnessing that within the gym that day,” he said.

In January 2014, Tavarez and classmate Kendall Sanders were left severely injured after 12-year-old Mason Campbell opened fire with a sawed-off shotgun at an assembly in the gym at Berrendo Middle School. “Unfortunately, I’m still blind in the left eye with a minimal vision in the right,” Tavarez said.

Shotgun pellets still mar his body, but it’s the scars you can’t see that hurt the most. “I still continue to have mixed emotions about whether or not justice has yet been served,” he said.

Campbell was sentenced to serve time until he’s 21, but now at just 18, he’s trying to get out. “It honestly took quite a while to process everything. I had several thoughts running through my mind,” said Tavarez.

Tavarez questions the shooter’s mental state, and what he’s been doing in juvenile jail the last five years. “If he may have been planning something else to do and other people to hurt, or other lives he could possibly destroy,” said Tavarez.

The Lubbock Christian University freshman still doesn’t know what should happen to the teen that took so much from him. “Truly, I don’t know if he’s ready to be released,” he said.

Tavarez has put much of what happened behind him; and says whatever the shooter’s fate, he forgave him a long time ago.

“I do wish him well. And I made it a point at the beginning, when I first woken up in the hospital, that I did forgive him,” he said.

Tavarez said CYFD did hold a hearing on Thursday to hear Mason Campbell’s argument for an early release. He said he’s still waiting to learn if there was a decision.

Since he was a charged as a minor, Mason Campbell’s case is sealed. CYFD won’t comment on the case, except to say that a department panel is responsible for ruling on requests for early release.