Roswell memorial lawnmower returns

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new memorial honoring Roswell’s Lawnmower Man.

On Thursday, thieves stole the lawnmower memorial dedicated to Carlos Ramirez, the homeless man who sat outside Saint Andrews Church for nearly 50 years and mowed lawns to make money.

Ramirez died last month and someone put a white lawnmower near the church in his honor. However, one day after it was installed, it disappeared. After the story aired, a new lawnmower memorial showed up. This memorial has a note urging people to leave the lawnmower in place.

“This one was very personal, and they left me the note, and it’s back here. It just puts faith back into humanity, that I knew Roswell had anyway,” says Nicole Vargas of Roswell.

There’s still the mystery of who put it up in the first place. The community is also working together to raise money to bring Ramirez’s body back from Lubbock. He died at a hospital there and doesn’t have any family in the country, but the community would like to bury him in Roswell.