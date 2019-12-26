Roswell mayor wants voters to approve new Public Safety Complex

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Mayor wants voters to sign off on a $35 million project that would hike up everyone’s property taxes. He says it’s high time the city builds a new public safety complex, complete with Police and Fire Stations, and a new courthouse.

“We have a lot of differed maintenance on several buildings, one of them is our Fire Station number 2, and the Police Department,” said City Council Member Barry Foster.

The idea, replace buildings that need almost $20 million in repairs, with new ones, under one roof for convenience and efficiency. The catch, a three year property tax hike. That would mean about $12 more for every $1,000 a property is worth. Residents we spoke to say they don’t mind paying a little extra for a state of the art facility.

“Would be good I believe, I don’t think that will be too much more money, it’s for a good cause,” said Emelinda Wylie.

City Councilors understand what they’re asking the public to do. “I don’t like paying more taxes, but if it helps our services, helps the community, I will dig in my pocket and pay more,” said Foster.

The complex would house the Police Department, Municipal Courthouse, Dispatch and Fire Station 2, making it the only Fire Station on the East Side of the city.