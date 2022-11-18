ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been sentenced. He will be spending three decades in prison for a murder conviction.

Castulo Michael Aragon was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence on Friday.

Police alleged he strangled, beat, and stabbed his wife. His wife, Maria Aragon, was a deaf and hearing specialist with Roswell Independent Schools.

He reportedly called the police to claim she had gone for a walk and hadn’t returned. Her body was found near Vaughn along Highway 285. Aragon will have to serve at least 30 years in prison for the murder plus nine years for tampering with evidence.