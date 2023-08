ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man who pled guilty to killing his roommate will spend nearly a decade in prison.

Darin Penn pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after investigators claimed he killed 17-year-old Mason Mayes last year.

According to a criminal complaint, Penn claimed there were people shooting in the apartment all day, and they were the ones who killed Mayes.

Police said the shots were fired from inside the apartment. Penn was sentenced to nine years in prison.