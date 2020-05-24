Roswell man in jail on murder charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for murder. Friday night, Roswell Police say 19-year-old Marelleno Briseno and another 19-year-old got into an argument with 22-year-old Tyler Kelley about a woman on East Jefferson Street.
Officials say Kelley shot both men, killing Briseno and injuring the other. Briseno was arrested and booked without bond.
