Roswell man in jail on murder charges

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for murder. Friday night, Roswell Police say 19-year-old Marelleno Briseno and another 19-year-old got into an argument with 22-year-old Tyler Kelley about a woman on East Jefferson Street.

Officials say Kelley shot both men, killing Briseno and injuring the other. Briseno was arrested and booked without bond.

