ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is hoping to get his town a new skate park. He’s hoping a skateboarding legend can help out.

Tony Hawk sent out a video to Robert Zamora after picking his trick as the most creative.

Zamora won the chance for him and his girlfriend to meet and skate with Hawk.

The video was submitted to Hawk’s Skatepark Hero Project, which helps low-income communities build quality skate parks.

Zamora has also been working with Roswell Parks and Recreation to build a new skate complex. He’s hoping to get Hawk to sign a petition for the new complex when he flies to San Diego next month.