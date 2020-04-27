Roswell man drives past deputy investigation, charged with 6th DWI

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating shots fired call at a night club when a multi-time DWI offender sped off and passed investigating deputies. On April 9, Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating shots fired call at Epiq night club, when more shots were fired in the area of where the deputies were, causing everyone to take cover.

Deputies did not find out who fired the shots but a car sped through the intersection of Brasher and Main in Roswell. Inside the car was William Oden.

Oden refused to take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer, so he was arrested for his sixth DWI. Oden then refused to get into the police car and an added charge of resisting arrest was put on him.

When deputies began to search the vehicle they found a .45 caliber handgun and one single casing. They were unable to determine if Oden fired the weapon that night but suspect that he did. A judge granted the prosecutor’s request to keep Oden locked up until trial.

