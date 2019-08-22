Roswell man charged in 2017 murder of his wife

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has now been charged with the 2017 murder of his wife, a beloved school teacher.

Maria Aragon worked with deaf and disabled students in Roswell schools. Her body was found in March 2017 along Highway 285 near Vaughn. She had been beaten, strangled and stabbed.

Thursday, State Police asked for a warrant for the arrest of Castulo Aragon. He reported his wife missing back in 2017. Her body was found hours later.

Court documents show that Maria’s blood was found on his boots and his cell phone pinged a tower near where her body was found the night of her disappearance. They also say he showed no emotion when he was asked to identify her body.

What’s unclear is what took State Police so long to charge him. Documents say they got DNA results back in 2017.

KRQE News 13 reached out to State Police for more information. At this point, the Chaves County Jail does not have any record of him being in custody.