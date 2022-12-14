NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been charged for sex trafficking children. Documents alleged he paid children for acts involving sex.

A criminal complaint alleged authorities began to investigate Juan Rodriguez, 38, of Roswell, on November 18. Authorities responded to a sexual assault report. It involved a 12-year-old victim. The complaint claimed Rodriquez paid the child in exchange for sexual activity three times.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Rodriguez also contacted two other children. One child, he reportedly Snapchatted years earlier when she was around 10 or 11 years old. That victim and another victim were allegedly given $90 for sexual activity.

If convicted, Rodriguez will face a minimum of 15 years in prison up to a life sentence.