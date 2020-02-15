Roswell man behind bars after slow-speed chase

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is still behind bars after leading Chaves County Deputies on a slow-speed chase last Friday.

The whole time he was fleeing from deputies, he was on the phone with the Sheriff.

It was 10:30 pm last Friday night when Jeremy Graves sped away from two Chaves County Deputies after they pulled up on him because he was parked suspiciously in front of a church.

When Graves took off he turned off his headlights and almost hit two sheriff vehicles. Graves was afraid of getting arrested so he decided to call a family friend while running away from the deputies. That friend is known as the Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington. Herrington attempted to talk Graves into stopping the chase.

“He just told me he is afraid he is going to get slammed, that he is going to get hurt,” said Sheriff Mike Herington over the radio.

Graves led deputies on a 30-minute chase with speeds only reaching ten to 30 miles an hour. He pleaded with the Sheriff on the phone for the officers not to hurt him, that he was scared and wanted to get help.

Deputies say at one point he throws a gun out of the window. He even at one point drove through all the waste at a dairy farm. The pursuit finally ended when deputies successfully deployed spike strips disabling the vehicle.

He finally surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.