Roswell man attempts to steal car with woman still inside

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be a family trip to Allsups in Roswell Monday night. Things did not go as planned. Instead, it was a frightening ordeal that ended with the husband fighting off a suspected carjacker.

“It was pretty crazy,” said an Allsusps worker.

It was just after 7 p.m. Monday night when a family went to the Allsups on Southeast Main Street. The husband went in while the wife waited in the car.

“Mr. Gonzales came up to the passenger side door, asked the woman for a ride, she says no. He goes around to the other side door, opens the door, and is trying to get in. The woman jumped over to the driver’s side to try and stop him from getting in,” said Public Information Officer with the Roswell Police Department Todd Wildermuth.

The woman’s husband came outside with his son to see what was going on.

The husband catches up with the suspect, Diego Gonzales and they get into a fight. According to the criminal complaint, Gonzales attempted to bite the husband multiple times. That’s when bystanders and even an off duty Roswell Police officer stepped in to help apprehend him.

“Our officers arrive to find the fight going on, we were able to get to Mr. Gonzales. He continued to resist officers as they tried to cuff him and detain him,” said Wildermuth.

Gonzales was charged with trying to steal the car and resisting arrest. Gonzales was released on his own recognizance. The 26-year-old does not have much of a criminal record but did not plead any contest to resisting arrest in 2012.

Latest News