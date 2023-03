ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is accused of shooting at an off-duty State Police officer’s home. Now, he will remain behind bars until trial.

Jonah Flores is accused of the shooting last Monday. The officer was home with his family at the time, but no one was hurt.

State Police said Flores admitted to the shooting. A judge granted the state’s pre-trial detention Wednesday.

Flores is now facing multiple charges, including shooting at an occupied building and aggravated assault.