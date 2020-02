ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An old federal saltwater treatment plant in Roswell is on the market.

Aside from some small business use, the desalination facility has largely sat vacant since the city acquired it from the feds in 1984. Councilors signed off on a proposal in October to sell the property but the city has yet to receive a viable offer.

The facility has been appraised at $150,000.