Roswell librarian takes stand on Facebook over Trump

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico school librarian is prompting outrage for her post on social media. She has choice words for those who fly certain flags, including the blue lives matter. Some people are calling for her job. “I do not have any regrets. I somewhat regret my vulgarity but vulgarity is not the same thing as spreading hate,” said Jessica Baca.

Jessica Baca is a librarian at a Roswell school. She isn’t sorry for what she posted on Facebook about President Trump. In the post, Baca said, “if anyone you know proudly flies any of these flags then you’re a racist.”

Jessica Baca’s Facebook Post

“I put the post up because, after last week’s events, I was just really sickened to my stomach at the domestic terrorist attack on our democracy,” said Jessica Baca.

Baca said the most controversial thing about her post was the black and blue flag comment, a movement supporting law enforcement officers. She said when she saw those same flags used to beat capital police officers last week, that did it for her. “I fully and 100% have always and will always respect good police and law officer, but after last week’s events, you know it just needs to be brought to light that black and blue flag has always been a symbol of racism and division,” said Jessica Baca.

Alex Eastwood took offense to her Facebook post and decided to comment back, defending officers like his father. “But also the fact my father was a sheriff here in Roswell for close to 15 almost 20 years and calling him a racist because we’re backing the blue is not acceptable,” said Alex Eastwood.

Jessica says that she’s received numerous threats for the post. Some people are calling for her job and sending hateful messages. She said her employer and her Facebook are not associated.

Eastwood said we all have the right to say what we want, but there is a correct time and place. He also said being that she is a public school employee, it is not a good look. “Being in the position that’s she’s in, we’re all given the right to express how we feel by the things that we say. Just because you have the right to say something doesn’t mean that you should, there’s a time and a place,” said Eastwood.

