New video series shows a different side to Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell wants to show everyone that they are more than just UFO stories. Their history dates back to Billy the Kid. The city is launching a new way of sharing its history by posting a new video series that tells the history behind the area and its involvement in the Lincoln County War.

“It originated with when we thought about all the visitors that came each summer for the UFO festival, we wanted to share, with them, additional opportunities for history,” said Todd Wildermuth, the public information officer for the city.

The first video showcases one cattle baron, John Chisum, who brought the trade to Chaves County. He was one of the main names to come out of the war.

The city is hopeful that they can stir up some interest in the videos. The first choice being Chisum was obvious for them but they want to draw attention to the next video.

“They’ll be a wide variety of topics, we could have put anyone first, I suppose, but that’s what we chose to be the first one. We are already in production for the second one which will focus on Billy the Kid and his relation to this area,” Wildermuth said.

The city is in production of their Billy the Kid video and should be released later this year or early 2022. The city hopes to make the series a recurring deal. They do have another video but a topic hasn’t been picked yet. To watch the latest video, visit Facebook.com/SeeRoswellNM.