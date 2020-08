LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time sheriff's deputy has been arrested, accusing of taking home evidence while he was on the job. That evidence related to cases dating back to ten years ago.

From rape to burglary cases, some of the evidence found at the former Dona Ana County detective's home dates back to 2009. Because of the statute of limitations on all the cases found at his house, prosecutors can't go forward with their investigations.