Roswell hosts annual Skywarn storm-spotting class

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell wants to get you certified in weather spotting.

The annual Skywarn storm-spotting class will be held March 25 at the New Mexico Military Institute. Students will learn severe-weather safety, terminology and reporting criteria.

Once the class is over you will become a certified weather spotter. Weather spotters are called upon during severe weather emergencies, as well as in preparation for anticipated severe weather.

The class is free.

