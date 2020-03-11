Roswell hosts annual Skywarn storm-spotting class

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell wants to get you certified in weather spotting.

The annual Skywarn storm-spotting class will be held March 25 at the New Mexico Military Institute. Students will learn severe-weather safety, terminology and reporting criteria.

Once the class is over you will become a certified weather spotter. Weather spotters are called upon during severe weather emergencies, as well as in preparation for anticipated severe weather.

The class is free.

Don’t Miss