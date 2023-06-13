ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the city of Roswell, their main ambulance service said it’s going to take a lot of money to keep their services running. Now, the city is trying to figure out how to continue getting citizens safely to the hospital.

On Thursday, Roswell city councilors shared their dilemma with American Medical Response (AMR). “We are in a tight spot and essentially we are at AMR’s mercy,” said Roswell City Manager, Chad Cole.

According to the city, AMR, which has the contract for the city’s and county’s ambulance services, told them the same service would cost nearly 16 times more. The city mentioned this came out of nowhere with no explanation from AMR for the increase. “In January or February of 2023, AMR came in and said, ‘Surprise we would like to take our annual contract amount with the city of Roswell from $165,000 a year to 2.6 million per year,’” said Cole at the city council meeting.

After negotiations, AMR came down to $1.4 million, but also agreed to provide just 7ambulances instead of 8.

“That money is coming straight out of our general fund. That’s money we could put into streets, money we could put into other things. But it’s very important that we do have an ambulance service,” said Roswell City Councilor, Barry Foster.

At the Thursday night meeting, city leaders approved the city manager to enter into a contract with AMR for no more than $1.4 million. That means the city will be covered for the next year.

“We’ve authorized our manager to go up to 1.4 million this year but who knows next year if they come back at 2.6 or 3 or 4 million. We don’t know what they’re going to come back with,” said Foster.

The city is now looking at opening it’s own city-run ambulance service. To pay for it, one idea is to raise sales taxes by one third of one percent, but leaders mentioned that could take years to raise enough funds. Whatever happens, Roswell city councilor Barry Foster said there will not be a gap in services. City councilors are set to discuss the possibility of a tax hike in July.

Joaquin Graham, Regional Director for AMR sent a statement to KRQE adding,