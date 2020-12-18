Roswell home lights up the city with Christmas displays

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A family in Roswell is bringing on the holiday cheer to their community with an extravagant light display. Jesse McDaniel says they installed roughly half a million lights on his home near Cambridge Avenue and Country Club.

This is the eighth year and each year they add more lights and more songs and light patterns. “It’s cool how they have this every year and we like coming to see it, it’s pretty cool. it’s nice to admire all their hard work because this of course takes a long time to do,” said the Segura family.

McDaniel says it takes him, his family, and a friend almost four full weeks of continuous work to put up the lights. He expects it will take until March to get all of them down and they will start setting up for next year’s display in September.

