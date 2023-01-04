ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A student at Roswell High School was found with a found with a gun Wednesday morning. The Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school to a call about a male student with a gun on campus.

The school was put on lockdown and police say the student was detained and a gun was found. The school was put on lockdown and police searched the school for a possible second suspect with a gun. According to Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington, students were sent home at noon and an extensive search of the school will be done. Roswell schools says no one was injured and there is no longer a risk of harm.