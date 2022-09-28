ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school in Roswell is cooking up a new way to learn. Roswell High opened up a food truck that’s run and managed by students, right on campus.

“To be able to run this food truck smoothly was a great thing to learn and a great experience,” says senior student, Analiese Casey. “My family is glad I can cook now,” says senior student, Mariah Samario.

Roswell High School celebrated the opening of its new food truck, the Coyote Cafe. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the culinary arts program, prep and cook all the food, in addition to managing the truck.

The project, named appropriately after their school mascot, took more than a year and a half to come together. Right now, it’s only open for teachers. Profits go back into supplies, so students can continue making items like their own green chile salsa. However, it’s about more than cooking.

“Our students are learning how to run a restaurant, they’re learning the restaurant management portion, um of the industry so taking those skills that we’re teaching them in the classroom and actually putting them to work in real life situations,” says culinary teacher, Jordan Valverde.

The truck is open for business on Thursdays and Fridays and serves breakfast and lunch. Valverde says the next step would be to expand hours and menu options.

Community support has also been pouring in, with offers to participate in bigger events including serving other schools and at football games. But the biggest impact can be seen in the students, who say they’ve learned there’s a lot more to the project than just making food.

“Learning that culinary isn’t just making food, like you have to learn how to make the food you have to work with a team, communicate with each other to, even work with math,” says senior student, Analiese Casey.

The school district put up the funds to buy the truck itself. The next step is to have the truck wrapped with a logo and put up a permanent menu list. They plan to start serving the public at the end of October.