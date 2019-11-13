Roswell High goes on lockdown after social media threat

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI has been asked to help investigate a threat at a New Mexico school that scared a lot of students and parents. It started on social media and quickly spread through the halls of Roswell High.

Tuesday morning, frantic parents showed up at Roswell High to pick up their kids after learning a threat was circulating.

“We were in there for a good 25 minutes, and my friend next to me showed me a post in a group chat that said a shooting, or a threat at least,” said Robert Leyba, a senior at Roswell High.

“The feeling is indescribable. Due to the recent events we had with all the different shootings, you just get up and go get your kids,” said Anitra Smith.

By the time most parents got there, officers were saturating the school. Patrol cars circulating the parking lot, deputies and officers watching all exits and entrances.

“Had extra officers there to patrol in and around the school. As the initial investigation began, additional enhanced security measures were initiated at the school,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer.

At one point, parents were told they had to wait to go inside while officers did a sweep. It was eventually cleared with no gun found. Parents and students were still shaken.

“I get very anxious about that kind of stuff, so I just wanted to bolt out of there,” said Robert Leyba.

Roswell Police said given the type of threat they were dealing with, they decided to reach out for help.

“The FBI is part of the investigation, they have some good means when it comes to investigating things involving social media,” said Wildermuth.

The Roswell School District did send out an alert a few hours later telling parents an arrest had been made in the case. The FBI tells Roswell Police that is not the case.