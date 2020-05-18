Roswell gas station employee in serious condition after pursuit ends in fiery crash

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A young gas station employee is recovering from third-degree burns after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Roswell. She was outside near the gas pumps when the fleeing vehicle slammed right into them triggering an explosion.

Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies chased a suspect in a stolen vehicle all through Roswell early Monday morning. The criminal had no intention of stopping for authorities.

“He was absolutely trying to getaway. From slow speeds starting out to you know excessive speeds,” said Sheriff Deputy Jeromy Parmer.

The pursuit ended when the truck struck a gas pump at the Conoco Gas Station on South Main in the Southeast part of town. It caused an explosion and fire at the gas station.

One female that works at the gas station sustained some significant burns from the fire and was flown to the Lubbock burn center.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the blaze. The deputies that were chasing the pickup thought the suspect was still in the truck but did not locate him in the charred remains.

“First we really thought that you know the subject was still in, then we later found out that he fled on foot,” said Sheriff Deputy Jeromy Parmer.

Deputies located a burnt hat in one of the alleyways in the neighborhood and believe the suspect suffered burns when he fled from the crash scene.