Roswell football team helps driver in rollover accident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A good deed was done by the Goddard Rockets. The high school football team lost a tough game to Artesia Friday night, but Coach Chris White says on their way to that game, the team came upon an accident involving a rolled-over vehicle.

The Rockets, the coaches, and training staff got off the bus and flipped the car back over so they could get the driver out of the car. “That definitely took some courage and some kids that were thinking, and I was super proud of the boys, for sure,” says White.

He says the driver appeared in good condition and that a trainer for the team also helped the other driver involved in the crash.

