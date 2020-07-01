Roswell firework stands see a spike in sales

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of cities across New Mexico have canceled their traditional fireworks shows due to COVID-19. That is leading to a boom of people buying personal fireworks. “I think that definitely has a big deal in terms of why we’re seeing a much better sales,” said Derrick Gomez.

Gomez said he thinks because all activities and events have been canceled in Roswell, people are looking for some sort of firework display for the fourth. Matt Miller, the Fire Marshal for the City of Roswell said even though sales may be higher, all stands that sell fireworks must strictly follow local restrictions.

“As far as I know more or less fireworks being sold, I don’t really know but what I do know is the retailers that sell the fireworks have to obtain permits and licensing through the state fire marshals office as well as our local office,” said Miller.

Miller said the restrictions that are in place are normal in the southeast as the last seven days have been over 100 degrees.

“This seems to be fairly normal for this time of year. It’s always kinda dry this time of year, it doesn’t usually start raining until the first part of July,” said Miller.

He also said with the lack of rainfall he is worried about potential wildfires. So they will be actively looking for people setting off illegal fireworks. “I can’t think of anything in the past several years that’s been a big issue from them, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be careful with them,” said Miller.

Carlsbad will proceed with its city fireworks display but there will be no vendors and they’ve set up smaller locations around town where people can view the fireworks.

