Roswell firefighter continues to recover following explosion

One of the Roswell firefighters badly injured in last week’s explosion underwent surgery Monday.

Family and friends have been keeping the community updated on social media. They say Hoby Bonham is up and walking and underwent skin grafts Monday.

Jeff Stroble suffered more extensive injuries and burns over most of his body. His family says right now his condition is stable.

Both were injured in an explosion while boxing up fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration last week. Investigators are still working to determine what set it off.

