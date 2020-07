ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department has a new tool to teach the public about fire safety and it’s an inflatable “safety house”. While walking inside the house, visitors can read information about fire safety and each room offers different tips and suggestions for what to do in your own home.

The department plans to take the safety house to schools and other children’s venues for presentations The safety house was donated by Roswell’s Church on the Move along with a $10,000 check.