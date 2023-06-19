ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – After Roswell’s main ambulance service raised their prices, the city’s fire department is hoping it can take those services over. The Roswell Fire Department said they just need more funding, equipment, staffing and training to help create a city run ambulance service.

RFD Deputy Chief Daniel Fuller gave a presentation to city leaders on Thursday showcasing how the city can create their own ambulance service. “To run this effectively we have to bring on more people. If you run this out of the fire department the way it currently sits, it won’t work,” said Chief Fuller.

This comes after the city said American Medical Response, who provides most of the city’s and county’s ambulance services, told them it would cost nearly 16 times more than their current contract. Chief Fuller said his team already provides similar services. He believes they will be able to maintain the same level of work AMR does as long as the city could purchase six new ambulances and hires 30 more employees.

Fuller said the added service could bring the city nearly $4 million a year. However, the cost to run it could be a little more than that depending on the equipment purchased. City councilor Barry Foster said while it is expensive, the idea will still be cheaper than renewing with AMR who is now asking for a contract of more than $1.3 million.

City councilors are supposed to take a look at the numbers again at their next meeting. The leaders are expected to vote on the possibility of a tax hike in July to help with the costs of the ambulance service. However it could take years to raise the needed funds.