Roswell Fire Department chief to retire at end of August

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Fire Department Chief Devin Graham has announced that he will retire on August 31. The City of Roswell reports that Chief Graham has served with RFD for more than 20 years and has served as chief for almost six years.
Appointed as interim chief in November 2014, Graham was named permanent chief in June 2015. He was honored during a Roswell City Council meeting on August 13 where Mayor Dennis Kintigh presented Graham with a plaque and thanked him for his years of service.
RFD Deputy Chief Jason Sweatfield will also be retiring from the department on August 31. Fire Marshal Matt Miller will serve as interim chief while RFD awaits the city administration to select a new chief.
