Roswell Fire Department: Call 911; not stations for emergencies

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department says more people call stations directly when they should be calling 911. In fact, stations get at least two emergency calls from citizens a day. The department urges people to call 911 when reporting a fire to make sure dispatchers can send out the crew from the appropriate station and to gather what information firefighters need.

RFD says non-emergency calls for RFD service should be made to the dispatch non-emergency number at 575-624-7590. Citizens with questions about fire safety and fire prevention can call RFD at 575-624-6830.

