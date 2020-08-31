Roswell fire chief retires

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell fire chief is retiring after 20 years with the department. Chief Devin Graham was appointed interim chief in 2014 before officially getting the chief job, the next year.

In a Facebook post, Chief Graham said it was an honor to serve the people of Roswell and to work alongside a group of talented professionals. Deputy Chief Jason Sweatfield also retired Monday. Fire Marshal Matt Miller will lead the department until the city chooses a new chief.

Latest News