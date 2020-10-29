Roswell family uses Halloween decorations to cheer up community

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is just days away. But with many communities asking people not to trick or treat, one southeast New Mexico family decided to do something else in celebration. “It’s really cool just to watch the show,” said Neveah McDaniel.

Jesse McDaniel and his kids normally go all out on decorations every year for Christmas. With the pandemic this year, they decided to take the extra time at home by putting up a display for Halloween. It is a drive up music light display. “I like to watch the people smile when they drive by, and it’s really fun to do,” said Braden McDaniel.

The kids said it was time for them to help their dad with the display. They are loving the reaction they are getting from anyone who sees the display. “We’ve had everything from notes in the mailbox, people come [to] knock on the door,” said Jesse McDaniel.

Jesse says it means more to him to do the display this year. The pandemic has put a cloud over the whole of 2020. He says people don’t have enough to be happy about this year. So, he thought this was the perfect way to bring a little cheer into everyone’s life.

“It’s been a little crazy this year, it’s been a massive adjustment. The kids are home from school all of the time. It just gives a little bit extra for people to do, they can get in their cars and safely drive around as a family,” said Jesse McDaniel.

It took about a week to put up the display. He did need some help to get the lights way up into the tree. He had to bring in some of his employees in a cherry picker. As to how many lights he used in the display? He just says thousands.