Roswell family looking for answers after burglary

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell family is asking for help after they say their house was burglarized and a family member’s military mementos stolen.

They say the burglary happened between July 8 and 10 while they were away. Among the stolen items were challenge coins, patches, and flags, a uniform, and a bible with letters from Afghanistan where the family member was killed in action. Roswell police are asking for information about the crime.

