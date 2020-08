ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell expressed disappointment after American Airlines said it was suspending air service to the area. American Airlines said last week that it was suspending service to 15 U.S. cities including Roswell in October.

The city cited low demand due to the coronavirus and a stalemate in Washington over a coronavirus relief bill. The city says it is exploring other options and has contacted congressional members about the situation.

