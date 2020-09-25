Roswell encourages creativity with 2 art events

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County residents are invited to take part in two at-home art events allowing individuals and families to express their creative side. Keep Roswell Beautiful and the Roswell Museum and Art Center have partnered to support “Chalk Your Walk” and the “Recycle Art Show” events that are free to participate in and are open to all ages.

Those participating in either of the events can pick up complimentary chalk and other sculpture supplies from the Roswell Museum and Art Center October 1 and 2 while supplies last. The supplies will be provided via drive-up service which should be arranged by calling ahead of time at (575)624-6744.

The events are open only to Chaves County residents. Prizes will be awarded in the two events for individual youth (ages 15 and younger), individual adults (age 16 and older) and families/groups (all ages).

Chalk Your Walk

“Chalk Your Walk” asks people to draw chalk art on their own sidewalks, driveways, or fences to add color to their neighborhoods. Pictures of the chalk artwork can be emailed to the museum so they can be highlighted on Facebook and Instagram and will be eligible for awards.

Send two pictures, one of the artwork and of the artist with the artwork, to museum@roswell-nm.gov no later than Sunday, October 18 at 11:59 p.m. Include the artist name, age if younger than 16, mailing address, and phone number. Images of artists will not be posted and art must be appropriate for viewing by all ages. One entry is accepted per artist.

Recycle Art Show

This event allows people to make artwork while diverting items from the landfill. The artwork must use at least 70% recyclables and/or other previously used materials that would otherwise be thrown out.

The materials must be clean and free from food debris. To enter the event, submit a registration form at roswellmuseum.org by Wednesday, Oct. 14 and bring your completed work to the Museum and Art Center located at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. between 1 and 5 p.m. October 14 through October 16.

There is a limit of one entry per artist and the show will be on display at the museum on October 20 through December 4.

