Roswell disaster relief program holding fundraiser to replace truck

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a season for giving back and one New Mexico relief group whose motto is just that, is asking for the community’s help to continue their mission. The Roswell Community Disaster Relief is in desperate need of a new truck.



“It’s the vehicle we use during the wintertime to get us through the snow, or provide relief or do rescues for people who get stranded,” said Enrique Moreno, rounder of the Roswell Community Disaster Relief. “Right now, we are in a position that if it snows we are entirely stranded.”

Their old one has a broken engine. It was used for community rescue efforts like helping to feed the homeless and taking groceries to the elderly who are home-bound.



“It’s equipped with emergency equipment you know the tow winch, our extrication vehicles to get people out of the mud. It’s the only vehicle we have that we have beside the bus or the van that can make it out to a lot of these seniors if it snows,” Moreno said.

Right now, they are trying to raise enough money using a raffle to buy a new vehicle or get a new engine for the old one. Prizes include a living room sectional, a recliner and TV, and a camping kit all donated by local businesses.



“So we set a goal of $10,000 which we are hoping would fix that or get us started on getting a new vehicle,” Moreno said.



Each ticket is $20 and organizers say it’s needed to keep the community safe in times of severe weather and need. “It’s the season for giving. Look out for your neighbors, look out for each other,” Moreno said.

The Roswell Community Disaster Relief raffle fundraiser runs through Christmas Eve. For more information, visit rcdrservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR2K6qfZVjpMrmKot53j45Tm25lNiXnBsex0-18×0-Woh67AjkVVrE_Jwxg.