Roswell Deputies search for two home invasion suspects

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two home invasion suspects behind an especially scary crime they say burst into an elderly woman’s home in broad daylight.

“Well it’s really obviously kinda frightening, I’m a resident of the area, and that this could happen right here in broad daylight,” said a neighbor.

Residents just to the west of Roswell are reacting to the news of a home invasion Tuesday morning in their neighborhood.

Deputies say it was around 11 a.m. when a man and woman burst into an elderly woman’s home. She was not injured.

Deputies say the home invasion was not the first crime they committed yesterday morning. They drove to the woman’s house in a vehicle they stole from the Chisum Travel Center. Neighbors believe the criminals knew exactly what they were doing.

“They drove from the truck stop, way up there North, all the way here, that to me is suspicious,” said the neighbor.

Deputies say the suspects stole her vehicle and left the car they stole from the travel center in her driveway.

“Yesterday there was a home invasion in the county, an armed robbery. There was a stolen vehicle from that address, today that vehicle was discovered,” said Lt. Mike Ray.

Deputies located the vehicle this morning at a home in east Roswell and detained eight suspects for questioning.

“You feel just violated, and you actually become apprehensive about what’s going on,” said the neighbor.