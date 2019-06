ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teacher is being recognized as Teacher of the Year. The city of Roswell is dedicating June 14 as “Jessica Sanders Day.”

Sanders was a Golden Apple Winner last year, and this year she received one of the state’s first-ever “Excellence in Teaching” awards.

City officials are now deeming her one of the best educators in the state.

Sanders has been teaching for 12 years and currently teaches at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell.