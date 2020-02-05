Roswell dealing with more snow than expected

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The snow is starting to build up in Roswell and accidents are stretching emergency services thin. Schools closed early to help clear the roadways.

The snow has been coming down in Roswell all day with almost four inches of snow. It’s the biggest storm the city has seen in more than a year. The amount of snow caught a lot of people in Roswell by surprise.

“No, I wasn’t expecting to snow that much, it was saying supposed to snow, but I mean it’s Roswell,” said Jacob Smith.

The city shut down all government offices and schools decided to close at 1 p.m. due to the deteriorating road conditions. We spotted multiple crashes along the highways and in town. Some drivers are not going to chance the roads any more tonight.

“No, I’m going to drop off the kids and go home,” said Penny Mills.

Others were happy they got out early to give them some time to enjoy all of the snow before it is gone.

“It’s just a real good time, I got my jeep out here, put that baby in four low and let it roll,” said Jacob.