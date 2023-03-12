ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell High School Charlie’s Angels Dance Team is bringing home another national title. This makes it their fourth national win in school history.

“The last couple of months we were practicing pretty much every day,” said Head Coach Kim Castro.

Earlier this month, the Roswell High Charlie’s Angels dance team took their talents to Orlando, Florida, to compete in nationals.

“We get judged on synchronization, use of poms, creativity,” said Castro.

HC Castro has a long history of wins behind her, with fourteen state titles and, now, four national titles.

“Competing against high school teams from all over the country, and we came out with the first place national championship,” said Castro.

Beating out 28 other high school teams.

“It feels really good that these kids could fight their way back. I had kids on that team in 2020 that are now seniors. I’m so proud of them that they could stick it out and get better,” said Castro.

The last time the Angels won a national title was back in 2020, pre-pandemic.

Senior DeLaney DeNio was there and is now capping off her high school career the way it started, as national champ.

“It’s just the NDA slogan is the ‘work is worth it’ and just getting the trophy and the banner and being able to be happy with your teammates means a lot, and it truly makes all of the work worth it,” said DeNio.

They said the win wouldn’t mean a thing if it wasn’t for the proud fans in the stands.

“We had about a hundred parents and grandparents there supporting these girls probably the most energetic crowd that I heard the entire weekend we were there,” said Castro.

With all of the support and titles on their shoulders, the push to continue to win gets a little harder.

“Trying to be more creative than in past years and trying to hopefully be more creative than all the other teams,” said Castro.

The Angels will head to the state competition on March 17, and they are hoping to bring home their 15th state title.