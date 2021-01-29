Roswell currently cannot send out business license renewal reminders

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A software transition is adding challenges for business license renewals in Roswell. The city says right now, it’s unable to send out courtesy reminders on renewal deadlines. People can get their application on the city’s website, then mail or drop it off at the licensing office.

The city says if you’re filing for renewal, no inspection is needed. The city says mail or bring in your renewal application with the application fee of $35. According to the city’s website, the following are business deadlines (businesses whose first letter starts with a):