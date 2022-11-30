ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said a woman died in a Roswell crash. The crash happened Tuesday night.

The Roswell Police Department said Desiree McMath, 35, was ejected from a sedan around 11 p.m. on South Main Street near Burkett Road on Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead after arriving.

Two teens in the car, ages 19 and 15, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police said McMath was driving the vehicle she was ejected from. She had been heading north on South Main Street when she lost control. The vehicle rolled and stopped against two parked vehicles.

The police are still investigating.