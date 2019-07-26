Roswell community remembers fallen firefighter

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Roswell is coming together to remember a firefighter killed after a devastating explosion.

Jeff Stroble died on Sunday at a Lubbock hospital, weeks after the blast that gravely injured him. He and 11 other firefighters were preparing fireworks for the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

Stroble worked for the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years. Friday’s memorial was a way to honor his service.

“For a majority of us, this is just one area of his life. Obviously, the emphasis today is to honor him as a fireman,” said Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham.

