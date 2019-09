ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is collected plastic bottle caps for an art project. The caps will be used to create a mural for the Roswell Museum and Art Center’s Science and Art Festival in October.

Kids and adults will help design it. It’s expected the mural will last for several months, then the caps will be used for a local “Bottle Caps for Benches” project.

From now until October 7, you can drop caps off at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, City Hall or the Visitor’s Center.