Roswell city council votes to condemn mobile home park

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – City Council has voted to condemn a mobile home park plagued with problems. Last week, KRQE News 13 told you about the unsafe living conditions at the park on East Bland including no electricity and poor sanitation. The city says squatters and drug-users started living in mobile homes and tents.

Two days after the story aired, councilors agreed with the city’s recommendation to issue red flags there. The city is now in the formal process of contacting the owner to get the property cleaned. Code enforcement expects it will be at least eight weeks before anyone would have to leave.

