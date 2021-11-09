Roswell church working to clean up neighborhood

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico group is trying to improve the lives of people living in one neighborhood. They believe they can roll up their sleeves to help clean up a part of their town. Church on the Move and the city’s Keep Roswell Beautiful board held a clean-up event on the south side of the city near the Roswell International Air Center. It started with a goal after visiting a rundown neighborhood in Los Angeles, and the Church on the Move wanted to bring a change to the south side of Roswell.

“It was a mess, for me, it was the worst part of Roswell at the base, and we decided to take that mentality out of the community, take that mentality out of the neighborhood and planned to bless them,” said Pastor Sergio Tirado.

Tirado and the church have been working on adopting a block for some time. They hope other organizations will join the effort to clean up Roswell and help the community. This past weekend, they collected 33,240 pounds of trash with 25 volunteers.

“One of the things that we found out in studies is that if areas are clean people are less likely to throw their litter there. So that makes a big impact when they go out and do that on a regular basis,” said Kathy Lay, coordinator for Keep Roswell Beautiful.

It’s not something the church and Keep Roswell Beautiful plan on giving up. They go out every two weeks and pick up trash, paint, and repair fences and try to bring more outreach to those who live there.

Twice a year they try to do two huge clean up with the city with hundreds of volunteers that show up. “So, I do foresee us being able to do that again and when they continue to want to do big clean-ups like that we’ll provide the roll-offs, we’ll provide the cleanup supplies — it’ll be wonderful,” Lay said.

Tirado says they also are trying to reach areas outside of Roswell. “Just bless the community as well in that part of Roswell, we plan to also reach out to Dexter, other neighborhoods near here close to Roswell. So we are not just here in Roswell we are planning to adopt a block one block at a time,” Tirado said.

The city encourages anyone who wants to get involved or host a clean-up of their own to reach out to Keep Roswell Beautiful.