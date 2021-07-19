Roswell cemetery’s weeds and holes pose danger for guests

Roswell, N.M. – The South Park Cemetery in Roswell has been overtaken in some parts by an overgrowth of weeds, grass, and new holes now posing a safety hazard. When you first enter the cemetery, it looks well-maintained, but as you head toward the back you see a different story.

One Roswell resident who wished to remain anonymous said these conditions are unacceptable. “As I was walking to clean my father’s lot, I actually stumbled in a hole where there’s a person buried there and that brings of great concern not only for myself but for the general public of the loved ones of the deceased. It’s not fair, it’s not right,” the resident said.

From a distance, the grass doesn’t seem to sink in but as you get closer, there is a one-foot-deep hole that poses a safety threat to those trying to pay their respects. Those exposed holes are a mixture of the recent rain fall but the resident says the deeper holes are more than just rainfall and are the product of neglect for quite some time. “People pay lots of money to bury their loved ones and a lot of people use their last bit of resources to bury their loved ones and it would be appreciated if they would just take care of the grounds here.”

The city of Roswell’s cemetery superintendent declined to comment on those problems. The city’s cemetery board was scheduled to meet Tuesday but that has been canceled for an unknown reason. It’s unclear if the board even knows about these concerns.