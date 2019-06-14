Roswell cancels July 4th fireworks show after explosion

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell will not have fireworks at this year’s Fourth of July celebration, in light of the explosion that badly injured two firefighters.

Hoby Bonham and Jeff Stroble were boxing up fireworks for the display when the explosion happened. They’ve both undergone multiple surgeries for severe burns.

On top of canceling the display, the city says no firefighters or other city workers will handle fireworks going forward.

They’re also considering whether to stop using fireworks altogether and possibly switch to something like a laser light show.

The concert and other activities will still go ahead as planned.